Citigroup Inc. Acquires 73,132 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 296.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.40% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

