Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,575 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,024 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $91.66 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

