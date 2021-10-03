Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,417 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

