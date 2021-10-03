Citigroup Inc. Buys 45,093 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 557.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,916,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI opened at $43.27 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

