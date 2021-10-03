Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,139 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $7,583,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Sleep Number by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

