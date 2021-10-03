Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

HGV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

