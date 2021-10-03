Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

