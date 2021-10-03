Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.