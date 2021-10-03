Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $16,257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $8,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $8,272,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $5,995,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 110.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

NYSE BCC opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

