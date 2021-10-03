Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Getty Realty worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

