Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 323.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after buying an additional 582,365 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,918,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 339.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.64 and a 12-month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.