Citigroup Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Passage Bio worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 35.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 44.6% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 42.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 181,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.