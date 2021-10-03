Citigroup Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,452. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.