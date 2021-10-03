Citigroup Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

