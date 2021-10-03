Citigroup Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of AlloVir worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $148,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,355 shares of company stock worth $845,533 in the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

