Citigroup Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

