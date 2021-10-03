Citigroup Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 134.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

