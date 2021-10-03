Citigroup Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,884 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vonage worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vonage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

