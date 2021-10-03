Citigroup Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Renasant worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Renasant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Renasant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

