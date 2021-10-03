Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of AVROBIO worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.64 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

