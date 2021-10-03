Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

