Citigroup Inc. Purchases 29,755 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,386,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

