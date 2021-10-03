Citigroup Inc. Purchases 30,720 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Xperi worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xperi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xperi by 16.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 10.7% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

