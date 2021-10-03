Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,195 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after buying an additional 365,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

