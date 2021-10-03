Citigroup Inc. Purchases 41,781 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 11,292.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

