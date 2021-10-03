Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hub Group worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

HUBG opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

