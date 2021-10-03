Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,245 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Delek US worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

