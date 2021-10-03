Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,882 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.