Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,345 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $77.72 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.