Civic Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Civic has a market capitalization of $343.20 million and $178.22 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 19,714.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,020.66 or 0.45087315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00261412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00118489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

