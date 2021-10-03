Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.
CLSD opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.