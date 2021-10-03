ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLIS opened at $0.09 on Friday. ClickStream has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

ClickStream Company Profile

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses in catering the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

