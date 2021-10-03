ClinTex CTi (CTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $444,296.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $444,296.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

