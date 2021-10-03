CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $727.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021903 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,705,086 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.