CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stake Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 499.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,422 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,583,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

