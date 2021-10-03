Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,853 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 360,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

