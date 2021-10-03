CoinPoker (CHP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $363.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $363.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

