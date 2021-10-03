Collective Market Capitalization Achieves $193,474.43 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Collective has a market cap of $193,474.43 and $683.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

