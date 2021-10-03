Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $280,677.59 and approximately $130.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.30 or 0.01185164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00449111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00301650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003511 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

