ColossusXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $168.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,207,200,596 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

