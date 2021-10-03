Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of EDV opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $165.57.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

