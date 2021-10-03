Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 258,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 124,383 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKF opened at $64.43 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.