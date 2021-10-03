Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,466 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,369.50 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

