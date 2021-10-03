Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 35,836 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.97 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

