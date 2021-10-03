Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.