Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

