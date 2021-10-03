Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

