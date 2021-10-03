Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.67 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

