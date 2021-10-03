Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.73 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,188,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 32.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $8,925,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,787,000 after acquiring an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

