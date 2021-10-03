Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 101,135 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.